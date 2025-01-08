MONMOUTHSHIRE MP Catherine Fookes has announced her selection as a member of the Water (Special Measures) Bill [Lords] Committee.
This will see her play a key role in reviewing and scrutinising legislation aimed at improving water quality and protecting rivers across the country.
The Water (Special Measures) Bill is a piece of legislation designed to tackle water pollution, hold water companies accountable, and ensure long-term strategies for safeguarding waterways. The committee’s role is to examine the bill and recommend any necessary amendments to ensure it’s effectiveness.
Catherine Fookes MP commented:“Cleaning up our rivers is one of my top priorities as your MP, and I’m proud to have been selected to help shape this vital piece of legislation. Our rivers have been neglected for far too long, and this bill is an opportunity to deliver real tangible action to protect them for future generations. I will work hard to ensure the legislation is as effective as possible.”
Catherine has long been a vocal advocate for stronger environmental protections and as MP has worked closely with community groups, environmental organisations, and local residents to address concerns about pollution and water quality in Monmouthshire.
Most recently, she secured the first ever cross-border meeting to tackle pollution in the River Wye, involving Emma Hardy MP (Water Minister), Welsh Government and the cross border Wye Catchment Partnership.
“Living in Monmouthshire for over 25 years, I have witnessed first-hand the damage that harmful pollution has on our rivers, this bill is a critical step toward holding water companies accountable for harmful pollution in rivers across Monmouthshire and the UK” she added.
“I’m encouraging my fellow residents to share their views on this issue with me so I can take them forward as we scrutinise the Water (Special Measures) bill.”