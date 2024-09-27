On THURSDAY, 26 September, Monmouthshire County Council announced the launch of Wales's first Autism in Schools and Setting Programme in Abergavenny.
The primary goal of this new programme is to improve education for autistic children and young people in Monmouthshire, contributing to the development of a truly inclusive educational system in the county and beyond.
This pioneering initiative will ensure that all autistic learners can access an education that meets their needs, enabling them to participate in, benefit from, and enjoy learning.
The programme's vision is to provide all autistic children and young people in Monmouthshire with a positive and inclusive education that supports their needs. Additionally, it aims to create a positive and collaborative experience for the parents and carers of autistic young people, supporting and improving their wellbeing.
In developing this groundbreaking programme, Monmouthshire County Council's Inclusion Service collaborated with the Autism Educational Trust, educational practitioners, parents, carers, and officers from across the council.
Notably, panels of autistic young people from Monmouthshire's secondary schools played a crucial role in ensuring that their lived experience and expertise were at the heart of the programme, making this a truly inclusive and collaborative effort.
The launch of this programme marks a significant milestone in the educational landscape of Monmouthshire and Wales, with the potential to transform the way education is delivered and experienced by autistic children and young people.
In launching the programme on Thursday, MCC's Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Martyn Groucutt, said: "I am delighted to announce the launch of Wales's first Autism in Schools and Setting Programme. Our new programme in Monmouthshire will ensure that all learners have access to an inclusive education that supports their needs and enables them to succeed
."Throughout my career, I've worked to improve education for all learners, and the work that our team here at Monmouthshire County Council has done will set new standards across Wales."
To find out more about the programme, please visit:https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/monmouthshire-autism-in-schools-and-settings