House prices increased by 3.6% – more than the average for Wales – in Monmouthshire in June, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 7.6% over the last year – the highest in Wales.
The average Monmouthshire house price in June was £350,233, Land Registry figures show – a 3.6% increase on May.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices increased 0.3%, and Monmouthshire was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Monmouthshire rose by £25,000 – putting the area top among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
At the other end of the scale, properties in Merthyr Tydfil lost 5.7% of their value, giving an average price of £146,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Monmouthshire spent an average of £272,000 on their property – £20,000 more than a year ago, and £59,000 more than in June 2019.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £406,000 on average in June – 49.2% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Monmouthshire in June – they increased 4.2%, to £240,023 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 7.8%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 3.3% monthly; up 7.8% annually; £502,184 average
- Semi-detached: up 3.7% monthly; up 8.6% annually; £294,910 average
- Flats: up 3.2% monthly; up 2.4% annually; £167,482 average
How do property prices in Monmouthshire compare?
Buyers paid more for properties in Monmouthshire than anywhere else in Wales in June. The average price paid would buy 2.5 homes in Blaenau Gwent (£138,000), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in (insert LA with highest house price).
Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
Factfile
Average property price in June
- Monmouthshire: £350,233
- Wales: £215,518
- UK: £287,924
Annual growth to June
- Monmouthshire: +7.6%
- Wales: +1.8%
- UK: +2.7%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Wales
- Monmouthshire: +7.6%
- Merthyr Tydfil: -5.7%