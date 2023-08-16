House prices increased by 0.7% – more than the average for Wales – in Monmouthshire in June, new figures show.
The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 6.5% over the last year.
The average Monmouthshire house price in June was £357,310, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% increase on May.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across Wales, where prices increased 0.2%.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Monmouthshire rose by £22,000 – putting the area second among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Merthyr Tydfil, where property prices increased on average by 9.9%, to £162,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Pembrokeshire lost 6.1% of their value, giving an average price of £227,000.
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Monmouthshire spent an average of £276,000 on their property – £16,000 more than a year ago, and £81,000 more than in June 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £417,000 on average in June – 51% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of flats saw the biggest rise in property prices in Monmouthshire in June – they increased 1.2%, to £173,364 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.6%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: up 0.4% monthly; up 6.6% annually; £518,790 average
- Semi-detached: up 0.8% monthly; up 6.5% annually; £297,029 average
- Terraced: up 1.1% monthly; up 5.6% annually; £239,634 average
How do property prices in Monmouthshire compare?
Buyers paid more for properties in Monmouthshire than anywhere else in Wales in June. The average price paid would buy 2.9 homes in Blaenau Gwent (£125,000), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea, with an average price of £1.3 million.
Across Wales, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
Factfile
Average property price in June
- Monmouthshire: £357,310
- Wales:£213,477
- UK: £287,546
Annual growth to June
- Monmouthshire: +6.5%
- Wales: +0.6%
- UK: +1.7%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Wales
- Merthyr Tydfil: +9.9%
- Pembrokeshire: -6.1%