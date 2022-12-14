But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 12.2% over the last year.
The average Monmouthshire house price in October was £359,922, Land Registry figures show – a 0.2% decrease on September.
Over the month, the picture was different to that across Wales, where prices increased 0.1%, and Monmouthshire was lower than the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Monmouthshire rose by £39,000 – putting the area 13th among Wales’s 22 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Merthyr Tydfil, where property prices increased on average by 19.7%, to £161,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Anglesey gained 6.6% in value, giving an average price of £238,000.
Average UK house prices increased by 12.6% in the year to October, accelerating from 9.9% in September.
The increase in the annual percentage change was partly caused by a sharp fall in average house prices in October 2021, following changes to stamp duty.
The average UK house price was £296,400 in October, which was £33,000 higher than a year earlier.
Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Despite today’s figures, double-digit UK house price growth is now a thing of the past.
“Even as the reverberations of the mini-budget fade, a more adverse lending landscape is emerging after 13 years of ultra-low rates."
First steps on the property ladder
First-time buyers in Monmouthshire spent an average of £278,000 on their property – £31,000 more than a year ago, and £88,000 more than in October 2017.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £419,000 on average in October – 50.8% more than first-time buyers.
Property types
Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest fall in property prices Monmouthshire in October – they dropped 0.3% in price, to £298,594 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 12.6%.
Among other types of property:
- Detached: down 0.1% monthly; up 12% annually; £522,474 average
- Terraced: down 0.2% monthly; up 13.1% annually; £243,430 average
- Flats: down 0% monthly; up 9.8% annually; £172,537 average
How do property prices in Monmouthshire compare?
Buyers paid more for properties in Monmouthshire than anywhere else in Wales in October. The average price paid would buy 2.6 homes in Blaenau Gwent (£137,000), at the other end of the scale.
The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.
Across Wales, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £296,000.
Factfile
Average property price in October
- Monmouthshire: £359,922
- Wales:£223,824
- UK: £296,422
Annual growth to October
- Monmouthshire: +12.2%
- Wales: +11.8%
- UK: +12.6%
Highest and lowest annual growth in Wales
- Merthyr Tydfil: +19.7%
- Anglesey: +6.6%