MONMOUTHSHIRE Freemasons has donated £4,000 to the Newport and Gwent Samaritans to support mental health services in the community.
This is the second consecutive year of donation to the Samaritans for this issue, bringing a total contribution to £8,000 over two years.
The funding will help train and support local volunteers, ensuring they can continue offering services to people in distress, ultimately aiming to prevent suicide and provide a lifeline.
Christopher Evans, Head of Freemasonry in Monmouthshire, said: “Newport and Gwent Samaritans provide much-needed support to those who are vulnerable. Service has always been a core principle of Freemasonry. Our members dedicate their time and resources, actively engaging in volunteer work, to make a significant impact in our communities.”
Every three and a half minutes, the Samaritans in Wales respond to a call for help. Over 700 volunteers at branches in Wales spend over 40,000 hours answering calls for help annually. The group works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Linette Haines from Newport and Gwent Samaritans said: “The Newport and Gwent Samaritans are a group of less than 100 volunteers who dedicate their time to provide emotional support to anyone who contacts our service. We are a self-funding branch, where every donation contributes to our ability to support our community.”
“We are able to operate due to the donations and support received from organisations and members of the Monmouthshire Freemasons, whose support over the last two years has helped keep our doors and call lines open, provided space for recruiting and training of new volunteers, and supplied necessary equipment and materiel to do so.
“We acknowledge with appreciation and gratitude all the support from the Monmouthshire Freemasons. Thank you.”