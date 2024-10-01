Monmouthshire Food Partnership is accepting applications from third-sector organisations, community groups, and social enterprises for grants to support community food projects.
Grants of up to £2,500 are available through a two-tier grant application system. The lower tier is for grants between £0 and £300, while the higher tier grants are available for amounts between £301 and £2,500. The grants are intended for projects taking place in Monmouthshire and led by the community in collaboration with local food businesses and producers.
.Projects must align with at least one of the following objectives:
- Addressing food poverty
- Increasing access to healthy, nutritious food
- Educational activities related to food
- Bringing people together through good food
- Connecting local producers and consumers
- Promoting discussion about ethical, sustainable food choices
- Encouraging sustainable food production
Projects should also promote diversity and inclusion, including the promotion of the Welsh language.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. The first assessment period is from 21st to 31st October 2024, for applications received on or before October, 18. Successful applicants will be notified on 1st November 2024. The second assessment period is from 17th to 28th February 2025, for applications received on or before 14th February 2025. Successful applicants will be notified on 3rd March 2025.
To apply for the grants and to learn more, please visit https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/monmouthshire-food-partnership-grants/