Monmouthshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Monmouthshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Monday 21st November 2022 10:15 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Sloop Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Llandogo, Monmouth, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 121 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 70 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.