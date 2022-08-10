Monmouthshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire establishment handed new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Wednesday 10th August 2022 1:41 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Monmouthshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Haywain, a pub, bar or nightclub at Sandy Lane, Caldicot, Monmouthshire was given the score after assessment on July 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 126 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 71 (56%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.