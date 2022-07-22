Monmouthshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating

Monmouthshire establishment handed new food hygiene ratingA Monmouthshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Friday 22nd July 2022 10:06 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Bridge Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was given the score after assessment on June 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 126 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 70 (56%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.