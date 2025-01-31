Holocaust Memorial Day has been marked in Monmouthshire with poignant ceremonies at County Hall in Usk and at Caldicot Hub.
This year is the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.
On Monday, January 27mat 2pm Monmouthshire County Council marked this anniversary and Holocaust Memorial Day by holding a short moving ceremony at County Hall, Usk.
The ceremony was also an opportunity to take time to remember all those who lost their lives during the more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
The Monmouthshire County Council ceremony consisted of readings and poems by the Deputy Leader Paul Griffiths, Chair Su McConnel, the council’s Armed Forces Champion and cabinet members.
Also in attendance on the day were The Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Mayors of Caldicot, Abergavenny and Monmouth, as well as Royal British Legion representatives from Chepstow, Monmouth and Abergavenny along with elected members from the council.
Cabinet member for Equalities and Engagement Cllr Angela Sandles said: “This Holocaust Memorial Day, we all have an opportunity to take action for a better future; a better future where people are not suffering prejudice or persecution because of their faith, ethnicity or other characteristic.”
As well as the ceremony in County Hall, a separate memorial event was held in Caldicot Hub on Thursday, January 30.
Films and readings were given by survivors of the genocide in Bosnia – with 2025 marking the 30th anniversary – with further readings and presentations in to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. MP for Monmouthshire Catherine Fookes also attended the Caldicot event.
Holocaust Memorial Day was created on 27 January 2000, when representatives from 46 governments around the world met in Stockholm to discuss Holocaust education, remembrance and research and signed a declaration committing to preserving the memory of those who have been murdered in the Holocaust.