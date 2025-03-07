Monmouthshire County Council has celebrated International Women's Day today with an event at County Hall, Usk. The event brought together the council's elected members, officers, local town councils and the wider community to watch, hear and listen to inspiring speakers.
International Women's Day (IWD) is a global event on March 8. Its aim is to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
To celebrate International Women's Day, Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby welcomed guests and reaffirmed the council's commitment to honouring the achievements of women in Monmouthshire and around the world.
Her Story Theatre Company brought their heartwarming and engaging theatrical experience to County Hall. The audience discovered the inspiring history of Betsi Cadwaladr, a pioneering nurse of the Crimean War, at an exclusive talk featuring captivating extracts from the acclaimed play, Daughter of Bala. Olga Matveiuk, an award-winning artist from Ukraine, provided an inspirational insight into her artwork.
Olga moved to the UK in 2022 and currently lives in Monmouth. She is a member of the group Artists in Exile. Olga's inspiration for her art comes from her local area, Monmouth, and from her passion for the sea and scuba diving. Residents can view Olga's artwork in an exhibition at the Shire Hall, Monmouth, until March 31 .
MCC’s Cllr Angela Sandles, said: "Monmouthshire County Council is proud to unite for International Women's Day, celebrating women's achievements, reinforcing commitment to gender equality, and advocating for change. We have inspirational women across Monmouthshire, and as a council, we have a role to play in creating a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination."