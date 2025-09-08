Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed a series of new speed limits set to be introduced across various communities in the county, following the enactment of a permanent traffic regulation order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
The changes, which will be rolled out gradually from September to November 2025, aim to improve road safety and traffic flow in both rural and urban areas. Among the most notable adjustments is the introduction of a 30mph limit on Redbrook Road (A466) in Monmouth and a 20mph limit on Common Road in Mitchell Troy, both effective from September 10.
Further changes scheduled for November 21 include:
- A mix of 30mph and 40mph limits on the A472 in Usk.
- A 30mph limit on the B4233 in The Hendre.
- A 20mph zone near the B4233/B4347 junction in Rockfield.
- 40mph limits on Mitchell Troy Road (Raglan), Staunton Road (A4136), and Conway Drive (Chepstow).
- Buffer zones of 30mph on the B4596 in Llancayo.
- A 20mph limit on Crick Road in Portskewett and on the lane from B4293 to Park House in Itton Common.
- Mixed 30mph and 40mph limits on the B4235 in Gwernesney.
- Revocation of the existing 20mph limit on the A466 in Llandogo.
Additionally, a 20mph limit is to be introduced on the A466 in Tintern on September 10.
Residents can view detailed plans online or by appointment at County Hall, Usk. Anyone wishing to challenge the validity of the order must do so via the High Court within six weeks of September 9, 2025.
Carl Touhig, Head of Neighbourhood Services, signed off the order on September 10 2025.
For more information about planning applications and traffic orders in your area visit https://publicnoticeportal.uk
