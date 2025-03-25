The Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association (MMCA) held its annual iftar event with Monmouthshire County Council at County Hall, in Usk, last Friday.
The celebration brought together people of all faiths and backgrounds for prayers and a feast. The Iftar is a feast at sundown after Muslims break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.
Iftar is an important event for Muslims. After the evening prayer and sunset, Muslims break their fast. Traditionally, those observing Ramadan begin by eating three dates to emulate how Prophet Mohammed broke his fast. This is followed by Iftar, a celebration filled with abundant food, family and friends.
Before sharing a fantastic array of foods, guests and members heard speeches and discussions led by young people from the Muslim community.
Monmouthshire Council’s leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby, thanked the MMCA for its work in organising a wonderful evening.
“It was a privilege to open the doors of County Hall to host our annual Iftar event,” she said.
“Bringing our communities together to share in this tradition is a highlight of the year for us.”
“As a council, we are committed to ensuring Monmouthshire is an open and welcoming place for all faiths. It was encouraging to hear young people praise their schools, there is no better praise than from young people themselves.”
The Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, added: “County Hall is a place not only for county councillors and officers, it is also a building for all of the community to come together. Seeing people from different faiths and backgrounds come together to learn and break fast was fantastic.”
MMCA is hosting an Interfaith Iftar this Saturday at Llanfoist Village Hall at 6.20pm. All are welcome to attend and mix with the growing community of Muslims and other faiths living in Abergavenny and beyond.