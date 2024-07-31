Monmouthshire County Council came together recently to celebrate and honour the cultural enrichment brought by the Windrush generation.
The event was a vibrant celebration of the music, food, traditions, and customs brought by the Windrush generation, which have helped shape the diverse and lively society in Monmouthshire.
The event featured a moving poem reading from 12-year-old keen historian Holly Asante, who proudly identifies as British with Ghanaian heritage.
It also featured speeches from Edward Watts MBE DL, Deputy Lieutenant and Chair of GAVO and Newport Harbour Commissioners, Marilyn Bryan-Jones, Chair of Caribbean Heritage Cymru, and Assistant Chief Constable Nicholas McLain of Gwent Police.
All guest speakers provided an inspiring insight into the history and importance of the rich cultural heritage now embedded in everyday life.
Guests also heard from Monmouthshire County Council officers about the work being undertaken at MonLife Heritage museums and the council's leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby.
Council Leader, Cllr Brocklesby, said: "It is wonderful to be able to open the doors of County Hall to our community once again. County Hall isn't only a building for council members and officers but for all our residents.
“The Windrush generation has enriched our culture in Monmouthshire, Wales, and the United Kingdom. We are grateful for all the guest speakers and those who attended to help us celebrate this. As a council, we are committed to tackling inequality.
“By hearing first hand from our communities, we can work on ways to make Monmouthshire even more inclusive than it already is.”
To commemorate this occasion, Cllr Brocklesby and Cllr Angela Sandles, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, planted an olive tree and placed a plaque in memory of Stephen Lawrence, symbolising the council's dedication to promoting equality and inclusion within the community.
A spokesperson from MCC, commented: “The council is dedicated to promoting equality and inclusion within our community. Earlier this year, we launched our new 2024 - 2028 Strategic Equality Plan to outline our objectives and committed actions over the next four years.”
If you're interested, you can take a look at MCC’S Strategic Plan here: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/equality-and-diversity/.