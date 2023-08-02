A MONMOUTHSHIRE businesswoman took home second place at this year’s Llais Cymru Women’s Business Awards in July, following a “surprise” nomination.
Lisa-Marie Harris, Principal of Mayzmusik Performing Arts Academy in Abergavenny, was nominated for the Leisure & Tourism category at the Llais Cymru Women’s Business Awards, making it to the final shortlist.
This year marks Llais Cymru Women’s Business Awards’ third year, as they work to celebrate the important contribution and successes of businesses women across Wales.
Lisa-Marie’s dedication and efforts earned her second place in the category.
Delighted by the honour, she said: “I was so honoured to have been nominated. I don’t know who put my name forward, but I’m extremely grateful!
“I couldn’t attend the awards in person as my Academy was in dress rehearsals for our Summer Showcase at the Borough Theatre, but Heulwen Davies, the director of Llais Cymru, gave us a lovely shoutout during the ceremony. Seeing women in business being celebrated, especially those in Wales, is a fantastic thing.”
The month proved to be an extremely busy one for Lisa-Marie who also braved the hairdresser’s chair alongside nephews, Jack (aged 9) and Stanleigh (aged 5).
On Thursday July, 20, Lisa-Marie had 10.5 inches - that is 27cm - of hair chopped off to donate to The Little Princess Trust.
With Jack and Stanleigh also donating, Lisa-Marie had agreed to do it with them for a bit of “grown-up solidarity”.
“I turned 40 this year, and wanted to do something charitable to celebrate.” Lisa-Marie shared “The boys have always had gorgeously long hair, so I knew a haircut this drastic would be a big deal for them. I thought that by donating hair myself, it would give them some moral support and make them a little braver come the big day.”
In addition to this, Lisa-Marie had put together Little Princess Trust Hampers aimed at performers to raffle off at the Mayzmusik Summer Showcase. Each hamper consisted of a water bottle, towel, pen, and wristbands, all from the charity’s merchandise shop, plus a box of chocolates for good measure.
The raffle made £187, with £75 donated to Jack & Stanleigh’s Just Giving Page and the remaining £112 donated to Lisa-Marie’s.
Lisa-Marie added: “The Little Princess Trust make wigs for children who have lost their hair through illness, and we are so humbled to have played a small part in helping some poorly children with some wigs.
“We are so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has donated, either by buying a raffle ticket or donating to our Just Giving pages, as we have raised more than we ever could have imagined.”