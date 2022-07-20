Monmouthshire and Powys Swelters in Extreme Heat

Over the last week, residents across not just Monmouthshire and Powys, but much of England, Wales, and Scotland, have had to endure an unprecedented surge of heat the likes of which never experienced before.

Given the topography and related climate across our region, we have seen weather-related conditions slowly but surely alter over the last couple of decades, and whereas snowfall and ice have played a part, flooding has certainly seen a noticeable and rather alarming rise in frequency.

Whereas, and even after the extreme heat, there remains no firm scientific link to climate change, it would appear evident that such incidences cannot go ignored.

Monday and Tuesday’s temperatures climbed steadily into the mid-30’s across the region, with sheltered spots seeing greater values, and the ‘real feel’ temperature making for very trying and testing conditions.

Despite being told to keep hydrated, to wear a hat, and apply the sun-cream, these measures seemed all but futile against the raging wall of heat that assembled itself during these two days, heat so intense, it was utterly debilitating where one was just unable to function properly.

Whilst parts of the UK saw the frightening development of spontaneous fires, the key message is that such extreme heat events are likely to become more common over the next decade or so, equally mirrored by flooding problems, which on balance, still have not been properly addressed with breach after breach proving that we are simply not ready for the scale of the climatic onslaught.