A huge clear up operation was being mounted today after Monmouth suffered horrendous flooding in the wake of Storm Claudia reports Jake Meeus-Jones
Shocking video footage showed Monmouth, under several feet of water following torrential downpours on Friday and the early hours of Saturday
Today as much of the floodwater receded, the sheer scale of damage to the town become clear.
With much of the high street now clear, local residents have begun turning up offering to help business owners with the cleanup.
Jenny Chuter, 50, owner of The Boat House Gift Shop and Gallery which has been left with metre high flooding has been selling off any water damaged goods.
She said: "We're having a soggy art sale outside the shop and people are buying some of the damaged artworks.
"There weren't any words when we saw it.
"This was just an Armageddon - it was horrendous.
"But everyone is safe and things can be replaced."
Jenny says she woke up on Saturday morning to discover both of her shops "underwater."
She added: "It's not been great,
"We couldn't get to one initially, but we managed to wade into the other and rescue as much as we could.
"The one that was really trashed we had to wait until this morning (16/11) to salvage things.
"But we'll come back from this.
