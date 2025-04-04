MONMOUTH MS Peter Fox has called for ‘effective collaboration’ between Torfaen and Monmouthshire County Councils, Natural Resources Wales, the BBNPA and others to ensure the future of Keepers Pond is protected, and the area is preserved.
Mr Fox’s words came as he met the Blaenavon World Heritage Site Commons Management Group, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) and local residents, and businesses to discuss the future of the popular wild-swimming spot.
During his visit Mr Fox heard concerns about the impact of illegal off-roading and the lack of facilities for users of the pond, as well as the need for protection for the area’s SSSI.
Speaking after the meeting he said, “It was brilliant to meet at Keepers Pond with people who have an interest in protecting the future of the pond and surrounding area.
“It’s clear that Keepers Pond is a major attraction for people nearby, and for tourists who are visiting Wales, specifically to use the waterway and surrounding areas.
“In order for this issue to progress, and for the future of the pond and surrounds to be protected, we must ensure the parties involved come together.
“I will be writing to Monmouthshire and Torfaen Councils to discuss the issues relating to traffic management in the area, and to other stakeholders to find a long-term solution for Keepers Pond. I will also be raising some specific issues in the Senedd for the Welsh Government to act.