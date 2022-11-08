Monmouth MS Peter Fox speaks out over fears of road chaos on A465
A POLITICAN has warned of the untold disruption that will be caused by works on the Heads of the Valleys Road project.
The Heads of the Valleys Road project and the disruption that it will cause has been put before the Welsh Government.
Recently, Peter Fox, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, has been contacted by concerned constituents who have hit out at the added journey time that they will be forced to endure by the closures of an eight-mile stretch of road on the A465.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr Fox highlighted the concern of constituents of the damage the 18-month closure will cause – which will see a proposed 25-mile diversion route.
Mr Fox said:“The Road between Brynmawr Roundabout and Abergavenny’s Hardwick Roundabout will be closed periodically throughout the next 18 months, with a 25-mile diversion route in place whilst work is undertaken.
“It has been reported that this diversion will mean that a journey that usually takes just over ten minutes will now take over forty minutes to complete.
“Clearly this will cause disruption to residents and businesses – and a number of constituents have already been in touch to voice their concern about the impact that this will have on them.
“There is also the impact that the diversion will have on other roads as well – potentially causing traffic to build up elsewhere, and noise and pollution issues associated with this.”
