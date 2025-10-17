Monmouth Senedd Member Peter Fox, has challenged the Welsh Labour Government on the ‘fairness’ of council tax in Wales.
Speaking at the Senedd the Monmouth MS pointed out that residents in England are facing rises of five per cent, which is the top of the legal cap in place in England. Any higher increase would need the consent of residents via a local referendum.
Mr Fox commented that his residents could only imagine a rise of just five per cent, with Monmouthshire County Council increasing Council Tax by 7.9 per cent this year, following a 7.8 per cent increase the last year and a 5.95 per cent increase the year before that.
He challenged the Cabinet Secretary on the pressure these huge increases are having on Welsh residents, especially at a time when they are facing the problems associated with the cost of living.
Mr Fox queried the fairness of the system asking why two Labour run countries have such different systems.
“We were told that once Labour was in power in Westminster, everything would be hunky dory, but time and time again we see evidence this is not the case,” said Mr Fox
“This is another example of a split between UK and Welsh Labour, with the unfortunate outcome being a higher bill for Welsh residents.
“Both countries are under control of Labour, yet the two systems are vastly different. English residents quite rightly have a say if they face rises above 5 per cent, yet Welsh residents just have to bite the bullet and find the money.
“The Welsh Conservatives would end this unfairness by introducing the same legal cap in Wales, because we believe the people of Wales deserve a real say.
“It speaks volumes that Welsh Labour refuses to do the same. After 26 years in power, they’re out of ideas, out of energy, and out of touch.”
