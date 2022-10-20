Monmouth MP says sorry ‘for all the problems’
Thursday 20th October 2022 11:00 am
Monmouth MP David Davies (David Davies )
MONMOUTH MP David Davies has accused fellow Conservative MPs of “undermining” their leader with anonymous “whispering” to the media.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales last weekend the MP said some colleagues didn’t accept losing the argument over the party leadership and wanted to pick fights.
He apologised for ‘all of the problems’ and ‘feeling of instability’ caused by the government’s mini-budget, and said his message to fellow Tory MPs was to ‘get on with the job’.
Mr Davies revealed last month that he had voted for Ms Truss in the leadership campaign, saying in a video posted to Twitter, that she had shown ‘ability, commitment, and success in every ministerial appointment she’s held’.
