Monmouth MP David TC Davies pays tribute to HM the Queen
By Jon Davies
[email protected]
Thursday 8th September 2022 6:34 pm
Share
Monmouth MP David TC Davies (() )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Member of Parliament for Monmouth, David TC Davies has paid tribute to HM the Queen following her sad passing, thanking her for “a lifetime of dedicated public service”.
Mr Davies said: “Saddened to learn of the death of HM The Queen.
“My thoughts are with her family, and the millions of people who held her in such high regard.
“Thank you, your Majesty, for a lifetime of dedicated public service to our country and the Commonwealth.
“Rest in Peace.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |