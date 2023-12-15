On Wednesday, December 13, MonLife held a Christmas Volunteer Celebration at Shire Hall in Monmouth.
The event recognised the value of the volunteers in the community, as well as allow volunteers from different service areas to meet and share their experiences.
A spokesperson from Monmouthshire County Council said: "Volunteers play a crucial role in MonLife services and are essential to the local communities. They help officers deliver opportunities and events to residents of Monmouthshire."
People of all ages volunteer throughout MonLife for various reasons, including: gaining experience, building confidence, enjoying themselves, or helping others and their community. Many volunteers have gone on to full-time employment within Monmouthshire County Council services.
MCC's Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: " I want to thank all our amazing volunteers who contribute to our work throughout the council. Seeing so many at Shire Hall for us to thank them was fantastic. Volunteers have had an impact this year, not only in economic value but also at a community level, providing support for our MonLife services and helping with events across our MonLife provision.
"If you want to get experience in a particular field, meet new people, or help us serve the community, please look at the volunteer options available."
From April to September 2023, 282 volunteers participated in 32 volunteer opportunities, from sports development and the Borough Theatre, to countryside and working within our museums.
These volunteers contributed a total of 6,289 hours, which has an estimated economic value of more than £85,000
Volunteers can access a full training program, a complete induction, an assigned 'buddy,' and our online Volunteer Kenetic site. They also have regular access to 1-2-1 or group support and an opportunity to meet new people from the area and across the county.