THE local council have collaborated with Streetwave to provide a mobile coverage checker for its residents to check their mobile signal.
Monmouthshire County Council began working with Streetwave to measure signal quality in the county in September 2023.
Streetwave permanently integrated its cutting-edge data collection equipment into the council’s waste collection vehicles; which allowed for weekly mobile coverage surveys across the region. The survey was commissioned by The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR).
The RSPAWIR was awarded £3.75m of funding from the Government to support the growth of wireless innovation and technology in some of its key economic sectors.
A spokesperson from MCC, said: “We are excited to offer a free, easy-to-use tool that allows you to understand which mobile networks provide the fastest speeds outside your home, business or other locations of interest.
“Our coverage checker features data physically collected outside most addresses within the council for EE, Vodafone, 3, and O2.
“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring residents have access to reliable information about their connectivity options within the county.”
Cllr Sara Burch, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing & Tourism, highlighted the significance such a project could have on the community.
Cllr Burch stated: “This is an excellent initiative by the RSPAWIR and will provide invaluable insight for people across the region.
“This tool will help inform businesses, local authorities and individuals when they are making decisions on service provision by ensuring they have access to the most up to date technology and the strongest connections.”
To find out more about connectivity speeds in your area, head to: https://www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/mobile-coverage-checker/
This project underscores Monmouthshire’s dedication to leveraging technology for better connectivity, enhancing everyday life for its community.