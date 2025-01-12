This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool and cloudy with sunny spells.
The morning temperature is 6°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain cool with cloudy skies and sunny spells.
The maximum temperature will reach 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be cool with cloudy skies and sunny spells, similar to today.
By the afternoon, it will still be cool and cloudy with sunny spells.
The overall conditions for the day will be cool with a mix of clouds and sun.
The temperature will range from 5°C to 6°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will show a mix of conditions.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 9°C and moving to a sunny day with a high of 10°C.
Following this, another sunny day will see temperatures peak at 9°C.
This article was automatically generated