This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a temperature of 11°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady at 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to cloudy with a slight drop in temperature to 10°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the temperature staying at 10°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be slightly cooler with a maximum temperature of 10°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a continuation of moderate rain with temperatures ranging around 10°C to 13°C.
However, a significant drop will occur, bringing the temperature down to a maximum of 6°C amidst stronger winds.
