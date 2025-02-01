This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a cool temperature of 5°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the sky will remain overcast and the temperature will slightly increase to 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to cloudy with a slightly warmer temperature of 7°C.
By the afternoon, it will remain overcast, with the temperature holding steady at 7°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a cool and cloudy day, with temperatures ranging from 7°C to 7°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of clear, sunny, and partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will vary, starting at a cool 3°C in the early hours and reaching up to 8°C during the sunniest parts of the day.
This article was automatically generated