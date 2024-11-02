This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a temperature of 11°C.

The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 12°C, remaining cloudy.

Tomorrow morning, the mist will continue, with the temperature rising slightly to 12°C.

By the afternoon, the temperature will reach 13°C under cloudy skies.

Overall, tomorrow will be similar to today but slightly warmer, with temperatures ranging from 12°C to 13°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures gradually increasing.

The minimum temperature will be around 10°C, and the maximum will reach up to 16°C.

This article was automatically generated