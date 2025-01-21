This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a temperature of 6°C.
The afternoon will see the temperature remain at 6°C, but the skies will become fully cloudy.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to overcast with a consistent temperature of 6°C.
By the afternoon, the clouds will break slightly, allowing for some sunny spells and a slight increase in temperature to 7°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 7°C.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a variety of weather conditions starting with moderate rain and a high of 7°C.
This will be followed by heavy rain, with temperatures reaching up to 11°C.
Afterwards, the weather will change to patchy rain nearby, cooling down to a maximum of 5°C.
The general trend indicates fluctuating temperatures and varied precipitation, ranging from moderate rain to heavy snow showers.
