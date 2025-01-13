This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and a cool start at 5°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain cool with mist expected and the temperature holding steady at 5°C.
Tomorrow morning, the area will experience fog, marking a cooler start than today at 8°C.
By the afternoon, the fog will persist, slightly warming up to 9°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and foggy throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 8°C in the morning to a maximum of 9°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will see a general trend towards cooler and cloudier conditions.
Temperatures will vary, starting at 11°C, then dipping to a cooler 10°C, and finally settling at a cool 6°C.
Expect mornings to begin with mist or fog, transitioning to partly cloudy skies or sunny spells by the afternoon.
