New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Clare & Bobs Tearoom at Beaufort Arms Hotel, 4 Agincourt Square, Monmouth; rated on November 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Noufy's Street Food at Unit 5 Old Bell Chambers, Riflemans Way, Chepstow; rated on November 27
• Rated 5: Pick A Delicious Pizza at 30 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 14