New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hare & Moon Provisions at Ty Llew House, Llanellen, Abergavenny; rated on January 7

• Rated 5: Clare & Bobs Tearoom at Beaufort Arms Hotel, 4 Agincourt Square, Monmouth; rated on November 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Robin Hood (The) at 124-126 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on November 29

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Noufy's Street Food at Unit 5 Old Bell Chambers, Riflemans Way, Chepstow; rated on November 27

• Rated 5: Pick A Delicious Pizza at 30 Cross Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 14