This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cool with light drizzle and a morning temperature of 3°C.
In the afternoon, it will remain cool with mist and the temperature will rise to 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will be slightly warmer with patchy rain nearby and a temperature of 12°C, a noticeable increase compared to today.
By the afternoon, the condition will remain the same with patchy rain and the temperature will stay at 12°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler with consistent patchy rain throughout the day and temperatures ranging from 12°C to 12°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of conditions starting with moderate rain and a temperature of 11°C, moving to cloudy skies with a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.
Following this, heavy rain will set in, with a slight decrease in temperature to 10°C.
This article was automatically generated