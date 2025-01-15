This morning in Abergavenny, the weather starts off with mist, and the temperature will be around 10°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, it will become sunny with the temperature rising slightly to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny with a cooler start at 9°C.
The afternoon will continue to be sunny, maintaining the temperature at 9°C.
Overall, the day will be sunny with a slight drop in temperature compared to today, ranging from 9°C to 9°C.
In the next few days, the general trend shows a mix of misty mornings with temperatures starting at 8°C, moving towards sunny afternoons with temperatures reaching up to 7°C.
The weather will gradually clear up, leading to predominantly sunny days with the temperature stabilizing around 7°C.
