This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are misty with a temperature of 9°C.
By the afternoon, it will clear up to sunny skies with the temperature remaining steady at 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to overcast conditions with the same temperature of 9°C.
The afternoon will see a change to partly cloudy skies, maintaining the temperature at 9°C.
Overall, the weather for tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 9°C to 9°C.
In the next few days, the general weather trend in Abergavenny will be partly cloudy with temperatures fluctuating slightly.
The minimum temperature will be around 0°C, while the maximum will reach up to 7°C.
