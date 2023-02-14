Gwent Police have confirmed that missing man, Robert Lewis, has been found safe.
On Monday 13th February, it was circulating on social media that Robert “Bob” Lewis, 59, had been reported missing, after leaving his family home in the Tredegar area. The act was described as “totally out of character” by family members in their appeal to find him.
He was last spotted heading to the Brecon Beacons at 4am Tuesday morning, before police confirmed that he had been found.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “59-year-old Robert Lewis, from Abertysswg, who had been reported as missing on Monday 13 February has now been found safe.”