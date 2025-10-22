A Mid Wales author, with comparisons to Tolkien, says she is ‘excited’ for the release of her debut novel.
Tamara Price, who runs a book club in Hay-on-Wye, will publish The Alchemist’s Daughter with Cranthorpe Millner Publishers on the 28th October 2025.
Speaking to The Brecon and Radnor Express, Tamara says: “I’ve loved writing stories since I received my first old school typewriter at age eight. After obtaining a journalism degree from Cardiff University I found myself enjoying writing fiction more and more. Originally from Mid Wales, I’ve always loved travelling and ended up I’ve living in Australia for over 10 years, which gave me endless inspiration for my writing.”
The book follows Pax Silva in the mythical world of Tellus as she hopes to obtain her powers. Her village is attacked, her mother and father taken, and so Pax must follow cryptic clues to find them again. With expertly crafted world building, and with further comparisons to Leigh Bardugo and Rick Riordan, Tamara is excited to see where this story takes her. “The Alchemist’s Daughter is set in the fictional world of Tellus, which was inspired by the landscape of Wales – one of the most beautiful places in the world in my opinion. It’s a world of gods & demons, witches and warriors.
“The very first image I had was of a young girl running through a dark wood at night, then stumbling across a mysterious witch casting a spell. That idea developed into quite a memorable first meeting between two of the main characters, Pax and Venefica.”
Speaking of her writing process, Tamara says she plots heavily. “I think in very visual terms, so I always imagine characters or locations first. My creative process resembles a crime investigation scene! Imagine post it notes and pictures on walls and endless scribblings of ideas. I’m very character driven, so once I have an idea for a character, I spend time developing their profile, their back story and what drives them. If I know my characters inside out, they help develop the plot as I write. The whole process from the initial idea to first draft editing, and finally publication has probably been about three years.”
There will be local book events coming up where readers can get their copy of The Alchemist’s Daughter signed and pick up a few magical goodies. There will also be a free scavenger hunt for those who attend.
Dates are: Book-ish in Abergavenny Friday 31st Oct 1-2pm
Bloomoruim Builth, Sat 1st Nov 3:30-5pm
The Literature Laboratory Brecon, Sat 8th Nov, 12-2pm
Tamara Price is a primary school teacher. An avid reader, Tamara immerses herself in books in the local book town, Hay-on-Wye, and often reviews books on her TikTok @tamarapriceauthor. She has more adventures set in the world of Tellus, and urges readers to watch this space.
The book is available at Waterstones, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and all good book shops. It’s also available as an eBook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.