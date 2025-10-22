The book follows Pax Silva in the mythical world of Tellus as she hopes to obtain her powers. Her village is attacked, her mother and father taken, and so Pax must follow cryptic clues to find them again. With expertly crafted world building, and with further comparisons to Leigh Bardugo and Rick Riordan, Tamara is excited to see where this story takes her. “The Alchemist’s Daughter is set in the fictional world of Tellus, which was inspired by the landscape of Wales – one of the most beautiful places in the world in my opinion. It’s a world of gods & demons, witches and warriors.