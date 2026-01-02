CHRISTMAS is over and the dark nights and mornings stretch out before spring arrives, meaning January is peak month for the ‘winter blues’ more scientifically knowns as Seasonal Affective Order (SAD). Research shows almost half of Monmouth residents feel they are suffering from this type of depression which it is thought is affected by the reduction in the number of hours of daylight during the winter.
Seasonal Affective Order, also known as ‘seasonal depression,’ is closely linked to seasonal changes and is most common in the autumn and winter when nights get shorter, resulting in a low mood, lack of energy and oversleeping which impacts on other areas of people’s lives and like daily activities.
In Monmouthshire, data taken from the MetOffice’s climate station in Usk has clearly shown these shorter daylight patterns.
The data suggests that from 1990-2020 the area basked in an average of 187.13 hours of daylight in May with only 47.05 hours in December and 51.32 hours in January.
After the festive period January can feel like a sudden crash with many people feeling the bite of seasonal depression sometimes thanks to the curse of the New Year's resolution.
As the new year starts many people feel the pressure to create a resolution for the coming year and as much as they can be beneficial they can also pile on the pressure to reach unrealistically high expectations and as a result become harder to achieve.
People often look for a ‘fresh start’ in January, for a ‘new beginning’ but sometimes it’s just about shifting the mindset which can help boost the mood and improvement on wellbeing.
Health professionals have highlighted ways people can look after themselves during this period.
A spokesperson from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “We all have days when life feels more difficult than others and after the festive period, it’s not unusual to feel a bit low at this time of year.
“It’s normal for our mood to fluctuate, that’s part of being human. But if you’ve noticed that you’ve been experiencing low mood which has left you struggling to cope with everyday life, don’t ignore it.
“Looking after your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health and there are simple, practical steps you can take to start feeling better.
“This can begin with small changes to your routine, such as improving your sleep, eating well, staying active, and making time for self-care. Things like enjoying a hobby, staying connected with others, or learning skills can all make a real difference to lift your mood.”
The Monmouthshire Beacon reached out to local Monmouth residents to ask if they have suffered with the ‘Winter Blues’ assess the impact the condition can have on people in the community.
A recent poll on the Monmouthshire Beacon Facebook shows that 42 per cent of people admit they suffer from seasonal depression a little bit, a further 34 per cent say they aren’t affected at all and 24 per cent say they are impacted heavily by the condition.
This data reflects the impact of daylight hours which is confirmed by the MetOffice, how the weather can play a huge part in our mental health and wellbeing.
Mental Health and Wellbeing Coach, Oli Mcdermid-Smith spoke to the Beacon and confirmed limited daylight hours can impact people’s mental health and shared his advice for how a fresh perspective can help readers improve their mental state.
“The ominous arrival of the winter darkness impacts all of us. The key is adapt to the environment so you do not feel helpless against it. Like we have a summer wardrobe and a winter wardrobe we should have a winter routine to replace our summer routine.
“Keep getting outside and take advantage of the sun whenever it arrives.”
There are a number of ways of boosting your mood during the bleak winter months:
Surround yourself with friends and family
This time of year, people can feel lonely, especially after the festive period where lots of families come together to celebrate. Getting back into routine, work, and everyday lifestyle can be rather challenging.
Making plans like arranging coffee dates can help give people something to look forward to and cherish whilst pushing your way through the month.
Comfort Zone
Trying a new skill is all about putting yourself outside your comfort zone. Some would say this is nerve wrecking, but everyone has different expectations of what they consider outside their comfort zone, so do what suit you.
This could be going to the gym, going to a coffee shop alone, reading at a library by yourself. It doesn’t need to be extreme, but putting yourself in places which are new to you can help build resilience and confidence.
Trying a new hobby
January is the beginning of the year meaning it's the perfect time to try something new. Sometimes it's the fear that holds people back from trying a new hobby but just attending could help people discover a new skill they will cherish and make memories from.
Some ideas include:
- -Cooking classes
- -Sport activities: Netball, football, basketball, boxing, rugby, dance, gymnastics
- -Arts and crafts
- -Yoga
- -Pottery painting
- -Book club
- -Gym
- -Walking groups
Listen to music
Certain music is scientifically proven to improve mental health and wellbeing. According to Classic FM, listening to classical music has many benefits including improvement to memory, reducing stress, boosting wellbeing, eliminating causes of depression, lowering blood pressure, and improving sleep patterns.
Music which has slower tempos of around 60 BPM can help lower stress and anxiety levels but listening to songs can also be attached with memories, so if certain songs make people feel positive then it might help lift their mood.
Go out in nature
Going out in green spaces can really help when clearing the mind and lifting moods after a tiring day.
It is proven that going out in the sunlight exposes people to Vitamin D which can release Serotonin, a chemical which increases mental wellbeing, overall performance, but due to the limited amount of daylight hours in the winter period this can be difficult to uphold so even finding 10-15 minutes out of your day for fresh air could help.
Am I in this alone?
This time of year can feel so heavy and it can be difficult to grasp why you are feeling a certain wave or sadness making you feel like your in it alone, but as we have analysed today Seasonal Affective Order affects a wide range of people. The MetOffice data which we zoomed into highlights how important it is to be exposed to sunlight and how not having that can take a tole on your mental health.
But for mild seasonal depression, after speaking to experts in this industry the small steps which have been highlighted could help.
If you find you are severely struggling with your mental health, here are a few support organisations who could help you.
- Mind UK
- Samaritans
- Shout
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.