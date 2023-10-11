The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings over Wales and the South of England for Thursday, October 12 and Friday 13 for heavy rain.
From 9pm on Thursday evening, heavy, persistent rain is expected to last until midnight on Friday.
The Met Office has said that 10-20mm of rainfall is likely, with 30-50mm in the wettest areas.
They have also said that some of the highest points in Wales could see 60-70mm of rainfall.
Thunderstorms may breakout.
The public can expect journey times to be longer with spray and potential flooding on roads. Bus and train journeys may also be affected, making journey times longer.
We may even see a few homes and businesses experience flooding.
The Met Office's warning impact matrix shows that the heavy rain is likely to take place, but will have a low impact. (Met Office)