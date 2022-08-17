Message to dog owners
The impact of pet fouling in Monmouthshire is being highlighted following an awareness day aimed at showing how pet owners can prevent dog mess blighting communities.
Teams were out in Wyesham on Thursday August 18 meeting responsible pet owners and installing new ‘any bin will do’ signs. The signs are designed to encourage all dog owners to pick up after their pets and dispose of poo bags appropriately in either specific dog waste bins or general waste bins.
Although nine out of ten dog owners act responsibly and clean up after their pets in public areas, the one out of ten who don’t, have a negative impact on green spaces and parks. Dog waste bags can be disposed of in bins when walking your pet or at home in your general black bag waste.
Local authorities and Gwent Police are empowered to issue fixed penalty notices and owners failing to pick up their pet’s excrement face a £75 on the spot fine. If the person refuses to pay, the offender may be fined up to £1,000 by the courts. Dog owners failing to pick up can be easily reported to the council via: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/ home/streets-parking-and-transport/recycling-and-waste/dogfouling/
