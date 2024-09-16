THERE’S a long history of boxers hanging up their gloves and carving a new career for themselves as political heavyweights.
Vitali Klitschko, Manny Pacquiao, John McCain, and Dan Vandal are just a handful of examples who prove pugilists also know how to pack a mean political punch.
After throwing his name into the ring as a Monmouthshire candidate for the 2026 Senedd elections, former Welsh Champion Kieran Gething is now hoping to join their ranks.
Boasting an impressive fight career (12-3-2) the 30-year-old now feels it is time to bow out of boxing and “fight for the community” as a candidate for the Propel party.
“I feel my boxing career has come to a natural end,” explained Gething. “This will probably be my last year as a professional because I’m being plagued by a bad dose of arthritis in my hands and ankles. "On top of that, I don’t want to put myself in a position where I end up getting badly hurt because I refused to listen to my body. I’ve always felt 30 is a nice milestone to retire and try my hand at something else which I’m passionate about.”
In Gething’s case, that something else is politics!
He explained, “I stood for election a few years ago in the Pontynewydd Ward. It was a big learning curve and helped to really cultivate my passion for politics - which is really a passion for making a difference in the community where you live.”
As resourceful and disciplined types, boxers know how to instinctively evaluate their opponent's weaknesses and strengths.
They also have a keen understanding of the hard work and endeavour needed to achieve their goals.
As such they’re a better fit than most people realise for the dog-eat-dog world of modern politics.
They are also press savvy, know how to launch a savage comeback after a lengthy battering on the ropes, and have a never-die, never-surrender mentality.
But crucially, they have a strong sense of self-discipline, never pass the buck or expect others to do the heavy lifting, and are always willing to put in the hard yards. They also know how to play fair, respect their opponents, and don’t make a habit of hiding behind others.
Gething told the Chronicle that he is interested in a new way of doing things.
“People have become so disillusioned with politicians because they have seen time and time again the reality behind the illusion. They talk the talk but very few of them walk the walk,” explained Gething, who added, “Empty promises, huge betrayals, a woeful lack of principles and a seemingly indifferent attitude to the communities they represent has left an unhealthy cynicism about the motives of many politicians.
“You’re not there to feather your nest or focus solely on your career, as a politician you’re there to help improve the quality of life for the people you represent.
“I appreciate that may sound like naive idealism to a lot of people, but I’m passionate about the simple fact that politicians can make a much bigger difference for the greater good than they are at the moment.
“And I’m not alone, I think there’s a real hunger in the communities across the UK for people who will stand up for them and fight their corner!”
Pointing an accusing finger at the current Labour Government, Gething said, “Where’s the ambition Where’s the vision? But also, where are the principles and where’s the accountability?
“You hear all these stories about Labour MPs in tears about having to go along with the slashing of the winter fuel payments for pensioners. It’s simple! Don’t go along with it. Show a little backbone!”
Although passionate about what he believes to be right, Gething is also quick to denounce the ‘nasty politics’ that revolves around belittling and smearing your opponents.
“There’s too much of the ‘oh, they’ve got a different view to me they must be a bad person,’ syndrome in the modern world and I feel that’s reflected a lot in politics,” explained Gething.
“I feel there is a real desire for people in the public eye who aren’t afraid to speak their mind but at the same time respect their opponents. Too many politicians seem to be too career-orientated and obsessed with damage limitation rather than being bold and fighting for what they believe is right.
“I’m determined to not let myself get sidetracked and forget what really matters in politics, and that’s the community.”
Gething added, “Rather than working together for the common good to resolve issues and come to an understanding of what works, they just seem to want to have sly digs and belittle one another. The Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate the other night was a fine example.
“I want to bring politics back to the people. Listen to them, understand their issues, and help them build a better life. I’m passionate about the community I live in and it dismays me the low public profile of many politicians. They seem to have an aversion to meeting the people they’re supposed to represent and getting out and about on the streets and understanding the reality of everyday people.”
As someone who lives in and loves the area, Gething is committed to Monmouthshire and doing what’s best for everyone who lives here.
“I live in Aber, my children go to school here, my family has ties with the town going back generations and I’m fiercely proud to have opened a community boxing club here. I couldn’t be any more invested in the area and want to do what’s right by it,” explained Gething.
The key campaign issues that drive him are education, farming, the volunteer section, and Welsh independence.
Gething told the Chronicle, “I’ve always had an affinity with the idea of independence because I believe Wales would be the better for it. I’ve listened carefully to the arguments against but I still feel those in favour of independence carry far more weight.
“I also feel there needs to be a strengthening of the relationship between the community and schools. We need to show a greater interest in the environment where our children spend so much of their lives, and also, what they are learning.
"Wearing the hat of a boxer I have often visited schools where teachers are struggling with various issues, such as pupil discipline, and I would like to see more support from them.
“The volunteer sector is one I am personally involved with and have seen firsthand the benefits it brings to individuals and communities. I would like to see more support and funding because I know from experience that resilience, personal development, and self-discipline that various volunteer sports programs have helped cultivate.
“Finally, the importance of food production cannot be underestimated. I think we’re all a little guilty at times of tasking the agricultural sector for granted, but without farmers nothing else is possible and so I intend to fully familiarise myself with the problems food producers face in South East Wales face and how they can be solved.”
Determined not to pull any punches in politics, Gething explained, “I’m excited about the future and want to make a difference. Boxing has given me the courage to walk into a room and not be intimidated by scowling bruisers or rich men in suits. I am confident in myself and what I am doing. I relish the challenges ahead! I’ve got a fighting chance and that’s all anyone needs.”
Kieran Gething will be holding a public consultation on Friday, September 20 at the Abergavenny Boxing Club on Union Road West. The meeting starts at 6.30pm and all are welcome to pop along and have their say.