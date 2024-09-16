“I feel my boxing career has come to a natural end,” explained Gething. “This will probably be my last year as a professional because I’m being plagued by a bad dose of arthritis in my hands and ankles. "On top of that, I don’t want to put myself in a position where I end up getting badly hurt because I refused to listen to my body. I’ve always felt 30 is a nice milestone to retire and try my hand at something else which I’m passionate about.”