Feathers were ruffled in Abergavenny last week when the town was introduced to its new feathered friend, who was seen ducking and diving with the locals.
Opi is a three-and-a-half-year-old Silver Appleyard duck who moves around in his own, custom-made wheelchair owing to a leg injury which makes it difficult for him to walk.
His owner, Emily, recently introduced Opi to Abergavenny and he instantly put smiles on people’s faces, with the overwhelming reaction of the public being positive.
“I love seeing Opi enjoying himself when he is out and about,” she said.
“He’s got more personality than a dog, but he really loves coming out to meet everyone. Before his injury, he played fetch, and he would quack at the door when the postman comes.”
Emily is also keen to reassure anyone who thinks Opi may be in distress when he is out, while also understanding everyone wants what is best for him.
“If at any point he felt threatened, he would not be so docile around people,” she said.
“He lives around my family and the other animals in the house. He’s content with us and dependant on people, I don’t think he would ever survive in the wild.”
Emily loves her animals and Opi is never lonely when they get back home with lots of friends to keep him company.
“I got three other ducks, two dogs, two parrots and a cat, so I feel a bit like Old McDonald,” she says.
“My animals just make me feel relaxed, especially when they are out with me because I am generally a shy person.”
“They bring me out of my shell a little bit and with Opi fast becoming the celebrity he is, I get to meet lots of new people.”
“Opi has changed our lives for the better.”