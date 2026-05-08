BLAENAVON Town Council is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Mayor, Councillor Angela Lewis.
She will serve as the town’s civic head for the forthcoming municipal yea and will be supported by Councillor Jennifer Davies, who has been appointed Deputy Mayor.
Both councillors have formally accepted their appointments and will represent Blaenavon Town Council at civic, ceremonial and community events over the coming year.
The mayor will chair meetings of the Full Council, supported by the Deputy Mayor as required.
Councillor Lewis said, “It is a great honour to be appointed Mayor of Blaenavon. I am proud to serve our town and its residents, and I look forward to working closely with fellow councillors and partner councils, including Abergavenny Town Council, to strengthen collaboration and support heritage and tourism initiatives that benefit our communities.”
Councillor Davies added,“I am grateful for the confidence shown in me by the Council and I look forward to supporting the mayor and collaborating with our partners to help deliver positive outcomes for Blaenavon.”
Mayor Lewis, has identified heritage and tourism as a key focus for her year in office.
Blaenavon’s unique history and its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site provide significant opportunities to support local pride, economic resilience, and sustainable tourism.
The Mayor and Deputy Mayor will also champion initiatives that celebrate Blaenavon’s industrial heritage, support local businesses and attractions, and encourage responsible tourism that benefits residents as well as visitors.
In line with the Town Council’s clustering charter with Abergavenny Town Council, they will be collaborating with other local partners to promote shared heritage themes, joint events, and coordinated visitor experiences across the wider area.
This collaborative approach aims to strengthen cultural links, increase footfall and ensure that heritage-led tourism continues to contribute positively to the wellbeing of local communities.
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