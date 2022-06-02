Medal honour for Gwent police chief

The Chief Constable of Gwent Pam Kelly has received the Queen’s Police Medal in today’s Birthday Honours.

She was named among a group of distinguished rank and file officers from across England and Wales recognised in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for their outstanding contribution to policing.

Commenting on her award Chief Constable Kelly said: “It is a great privilege to be awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) at a time when we’re celebrating Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I’m honoured to be a part of policing in Wales and the wider United Kingdom, and I’m particularly proud to lead a fantastic team at Gwent Police.

“I will cherish this honour and I must take this opportunity to thank and commend the great people that I work with every day, without whom this would not have been possible.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, praised the Chief Constable, saying: “Since I appointed Chief Constable Kelly in 2019 her leadership has been tested in ways we could never have anticipated.

“Responding to the pandemic, severe weather events and concerns within our communities in response to global issues, has required great leadership.

“I am continually impressed with the way Chief Constable Kelly has responded to the demands of the last few years and her commitment to ensuring the best possible service for the people of Gwent has been evident throughout.

“She is driving a culture change within Gwent Police and is ably served by a strong chief officer team. Together they are focussing on protecting and reassuring our communities.