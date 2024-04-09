Public Health Wales is working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to investigate two further cases of measles which have been confirmed in the Gwent area, bringing the overall total to four cases.
All four cases are linked through attendance at a healthcare setting on 21 March, and therefore an outbreak has been declared.
Public Health Wales has identified contacts of the cases, and is providing their parents with advice on what action to take and information about the signs and symptoms of measles. Both patients are receiving appropriate care.
Beverley Griggs, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales and Chair of the multi-agency Outbreak Control Team, said:
“Measles is a highly infectious disease, and cases have been rising across the UK and Europe in recent months, so this development is not unexpected.
“As a result of having clear evidence of spread from the initial case, we have declared an outbreak of measles in the Gwent area.
“We are identifying contacts of all cases and will contact them to provide advice on symptoms and what action to take if they need to seek medical advice. Where contacts are unimmunised, we will also request withdrawal from nursery, education or other high risk settings. This is a routine public health action to help prevent further cases of measles in those who are most at risk.
Check if you or your child has measles
Measles usually starts with cold-like symptoms, followed by a rash a few days later. Some people may also get small spots in their mouth.
Cold-like symptoms
The first symptoms of measles include:
- a high temperature
- a runny or blocked nose
- sneezing
- a cough
- red, sore, watery eyes
Spots in the mouth
Small white spots may appear inside the cheeks and on the back of the lips a few days later. These spots usually last a few days.
The measles rash
A rash usually appears a few days after the cold-like symptoms.
The rash starts on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body. The spots of the measles rash are sometimes raised and join together to form blotchy patches. They're not usually itchy. The rash looks brown or red on white skin. It may be harder to see on brown and black skin.
If you're not sure it's measles
It's very unlikely to be measles if you've had both doses of the MMR vaccine or you've had measles before.
“If your child has a fever and a rash, it is really important that you telephone before arrival, or immediately notify staff on arrival at your GP surgery or other healthcare setting, so they can be promptly isolated and avoid any further transmission.”
Measles can be prevented by the highly effective and safe MMR vaccine.
Parents/guardians should check the MMR vaccine status of their child. They can do this by checking their child’s red book or visiting their local health board’s website.
There are risks of not being vaccinated – to yourself and to others who are vulnerable including babies, pregnant women who have not received the vaccine, older people and those with weaker immune systems.