MCC Leader Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby writes in the Chronicle

Housing and homelessness are among the most challenging issues we have to tackle in Monmouthshire. There is far too big a gap between local house prices and what many people can afford. It is forcing many, often younger workers, to live outside the county. It is not a new problem but it is getting worse. The cost-of-living crisis and rising interest rates make it hard for many people to get a mortgage, to keep up with payments, or to afford private rents which are rising steeply.