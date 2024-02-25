Monmouthshire County Council has launched its new Economy, Employment and Skills Strategy.
Setting out the council's ambitions, the strategy is focused on making Monmouthshire a prosperous zero-carbon county, supporting well-being, health, and dignity for everyone at every stage of life – a place where everyone has the skills and opportunity to contribute to the local community and economy.
The Economy, Employment & Skills Strategy focuses on existing businesses and new home-grown enterprises, enabling them to operate efficiently and achieve their growth plans, whilst targeting selective inward investment opportunities.
Already recognised as an attractive place to do business, Monmouthshire has retained its position as the second most competitive economy in Wales after the capital city of Cardiff and has improved its UK ranking since 2019 (UK Competitiveness Index 2023).
Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development of the Council, Councillor Paul Griffiths said: “Monmouthshire is an exciting and profitable place to do business and I say to all those investors who may look at our strategy – “come and join us”.
“You will belong to a creative community of partners networking throughout South Wales, the South West of England and along the Marches. We are a county that builds bridges rather than barriers. Join us and you will be part of a successful economy that knows no borders.”
The implementation of a new business support team, Business Monmouthshire, further demonstrates the council’s commitment to helping businesses grow and succeed.
The Business Monmouthshire team offers an invaluable wraparound service of comprehensive business support and have assisted more than 200 businesses in the county since the summer of 2023.