“We would like to reassure our patients, staff and communities that our position is different from the one in Withybush Hospital (Hywel Dad University Health Board), which has recently been publicised, Currently, the scale of the problem at Withybush is having a significant impact on the delivery of services on the site, and, to date, three wards have been closed at the hospital. This has resulted in patients being transferred to other hospitals in West Wales, and the reason for Hywel Dda University Health Board calling a major incident.