MONMOUTH MP David Davies has criticised a local council for failing to mention women and young girls in an event to be held on International Women’s Day.
Mr Davies drew attention to an event organised by Monmouthshire County Coucil to address period dignity, which was publicised as a workshop for ‘young people’, saying that it was both questionable and offensive not use the words women and young girls in a press release issued ahead of the event.
“While I welcome the principle of this period dignity workshop, it is highly disappointing that women, girls and females are not mentioned – especially as the event is taking place on International Women’s Day,” said Mr Davies, who also serves as Secretary of State for Wales
“By referring to menstruating females as young people, the council seems content with erasing femininity and women in favour of nclusivity.”
A spokesperson for MCC said,”Our workshop is open to everyone because it’s important that everyone learns about periods and the impact they have on the lives of girls and women.
“International Women’s Day is the perfect opportunity for us all to learn about gender equality.”