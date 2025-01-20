Monmouthshire’s allocation under the local government funding settlement only increased by 2.6 per cent (or 2.8 per cent when previously separate grants are included) way below the 4.3 per cent average though it still provides an extra £5.1m and the council tax increase adds another £5.9m. Without any increase in funding Momouthshire would be £23m short of what is required to maintain services at their current levels and meet expected demand.